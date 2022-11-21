Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A message from Coach Beard?

As we do get closer to some Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news courtesy of Apple TV+, one thing should feel clear at this point: We will take whatever news we possibly can.

So what does that mean for the sake of this article? Think in terms of a new message from none other than Coach Beard! We haven’t seen all that much of any of the show’s main characters in costume over the past several months, and the streaming service has kept most official trailers under wraps. Yet, today we at least have a behind-the-scenes look at Brendan Hunt’s character, and there is a special meaning for it.

If you head over to this link, you can see a video of Beard wishing the men of the U.S. National Team luck at the World Cup, which is currently taking place. While there isn’t any specific news about season 3 in here, this does suggest to us that we’re getting closer to some other big announcements. Remember that filming is already done for the season, and we tend to think that this is the first major hurdle the show needs to clear as we get closer to the big date actually arriving.

For the time being, our feeling is that over the next few weeks, we’ll start to get at least a few teases. If we’re lucky, an official premiere date announcement will be coming by the end of 2022, and there could be some sort of teaser or trailer that goes along with that. Odds are, the show is going to be back either in late winter or early spring; that will come down to what Apple TV+ wants at the end of the day.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s hope we get some more stuff from Beard, Coach Lasso, and some other familiar faces the rest of the way. Is that too much to ask?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+?

Do you think we’re going to be getting some more announcements in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and also keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

