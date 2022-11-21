The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 preview: Who could die?

Next week on HBO, The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 is going to bring us closer to the finale — and deliver more crazy content on the way.

Rather than getting a traditional preview at the end of tonight’s episode 4, we actually saw a look towards the rest of the season … one that included a number of big moments along the way. For Tanya, we just wonder what the ramifications are of getting close to Quentin, a man who claims that he’d be willing to die for the sake of “beauty.” (She also hilariously tells Portia that she should’ve just started the spa in Maui, one of the few direct references we’ve got to her season 1 exploits.)

We saw at the start of the season that someone will end up dead, but we don’t think it’s going to be Tanya. Remember, Jennifer Coolidge is the only constant that we have! The Quentin line also seems to be a little bit of a red herring.

For now, we remain mostly concerned over Harper, Cameron, and Ethan given what’s transpired so far. Cameron and Daphne are doing nothing to calm down Harper’s paranoia about the night she was away, and that could cause her to start to look elsewhere. This is a situation that could ignite at just about any moment, and we’d say to prepare yourself for almost everything.

For the record, there’s also the potential for a lot of drama when it comes to Albie and his father. After all, what happens when he starts to get closer to Lucia, and then the two of them end up meeting with Dominic? Well, there are a lot of secrets that are being kept and we tend to think that at some point, it’s all going to be blown out into the open.

Related – Did you hear about The White Lotus getting renewed for a season 3?

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 on HBO?

Who do you think could end up dying? Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







