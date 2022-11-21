NCIS season 20 episode 9 return date: Delilah returns!

Do you want to get the NCIS season 20 episode 9 return date over at CBS? Are there still more stories to be told this calendar year?

We are at a point right now where a lot of shows are starting to go on hiatus for the holidays and with that in mind, we understand if there’s a little bit of confusion when it comes to the next few weeks. For now, we’ve got some good news and bad news when it comes to the long-running crime procedural.

The good news is that tonight’s “Turkey Trot” is luckily not the final episode of the year — there is more coming! Unfortunately, you won’t see anything next week. Episode 9, titled “Higher Education,” is scheduled to air on December 5. Pending some last-minute surprise, this show be the last episode until the January 2 crossover event, and it also marks the return of Margo Harshman to the show as Delilah. (However, there is no indication that this will be a Christmas episode — apologies to those looking forward to that.)

Want to learn a little more about what lies ahead for episode 9? Go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Higher Education” – NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As of right now, the #1 question that we’ve got is actually rather simple: What is the connection to Delilah? This person could be a family member or someone she mentored. Either way, we’re hoping that this is a chance for Tim to work a little bit more with his wife. There’s always something to be excited about there, right?

What are you hoping to see on NCIS season 20 episode 9?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Share right away in the comments, and come back for other updates soon! (Photo: CBS.)

