The Last of Us season 1: Is another trailer coming?

We know already that The Last of Us is going to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the new year, and not just on HBO. We’re talking about all of TV here! The video game source material has an enormous following, and of course we think there’s a chance it could deliver huge ratings almost right away.

So now that we know that the show is going to air on January 15, here is the next big question we’re left to wonder: Are we going to see some more footage? We tend to think that personally, there’s more to hope for and expect from the show and we’re pretty darn excited to see how the network pushes it the rest of the way.

As a matter of fact, we’ll go out on a limb here and say that we’d be shocked if there wasn’t some sort of trailer released over the course of the next few weeks.

Why is it necessarily that we get something more? Sure, a part of it is just building up more hype, even from the diehard fans of the game who know the story. We also think, though, that it’s equally important that more casual viewers can get a better sense of what the story is — or at the very least, the foundation. Not everything needs to be shrouded in mystery, and we do think you can give a little more of Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie than what we have seen so far.

In general, we have extremely high hopes for The Last of Us, and we do say that knowing that there is a somewhat-jaded history of video-game adaptations being total letdowns. There are just so many talented people in here, and we have a hard time thinking that HBO is going to put something out that isn’t high-quality right from the start.

What are you the most excited to see when The Last of Us finally does premiere on HBO?

