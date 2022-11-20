The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A milestone & more

There is so much to think about today as we inch closer to The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video, so where do we start?

We suppose that a natural place would be simply pointing out the following: We are now officially more than a year removed from the first season coming on the air. Crazy, no? In honor of the one-year anniversary, we of course can think of no better time to start to dive further into what some of the future could hold here.

The bad news remains that for whatever reason, the Amazon-led company has yet to announce anything when it comes to a date, even though filming for season 2 wrapped up several months ago. What in the world is going on here?

Well, we should go ahead and note that this is a company that has shown time and time again at this point that they have no problem taking their time with shows. Filming for Carnival Row wrapped a REALLY long time ago, and it only recently got a premiere date for February. Clearly the streaming service is trying to space out as many of their bigger releases to ensure that there are no major gaps in the near future, and they have stuff set for the next several months.

What we’re trying to say in the end is pretty simple: We’re going to be waiting until spring, and the folks at Prime Video are okay with the fact that there is a huge hiatus between seasons. They know that post-production on a show like this takes some time, and since there’s already a season 3 renewal out there, we can sit back and not stress too much over what the season 2 viewership is. Clearly, this is a show that is not going anywhere in the immediate future.

