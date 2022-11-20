NCIS season 20: Will there be a Christmas episode?

We know that there is a Thanksgiving episode of NCIS season 20 airing tomorrow night. With that in mind, why not look ahead to another holiday?

Is there a chance that there could be a Christmas-set story for the longtime crime drama this year? We know that we’ve seen some good ones over the years, and we love to see team members have a chance to showcase some of their traditions and celebrate with their colleagues and friends. It reminds you that these are fleshed-out people, and these are also episodes that people can watch on a semi-annual basis.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

Of course, we should also note that there is no guarantee that we’re going to get an episode like this every single year. We didn’t have a Christmas episode last year, and on the surface it does not appear as though there is one this year, either. Following Monday’s “Turkey Trot,” the only other episode confirmed for 2022 at the moment is episode 9 “Higher Education,” which is set to air on Monday, December 5. (Episode 10 is the first part of the crossover event airing in January.)

We’ve seen a few photos already for “Higher Education” and through those, there is almost no evidence that the holiday season will be a big part of the story. It’s possible that it is set amidst the holidays, but we don’t think it’s going to be a major factor in what we see at all. This means that more than likely, we’ll have to wait until 2023 to get a proper Christmas episode — provided the show gets renewed and the writers have a good idea. This is probably why we don’t have a big one this year — NCIS isn’t going to do such an episode just for the sake of doing it. They want it to be great!

Related – Have you seen a preview yet for Monday’s episode?

Are you sad that there is no Christmas episode on NCIS season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there is a lot of other great stuff coming all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







