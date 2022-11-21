SEAL Team season 7: Show EP talks season 6 finale cliffhanger

While a SEAL Team season 7 may not be officially confirmed as of yet at Paramount+, we definitely have a compelling tease for it! How else can you describe what we saw in the closing minutes of today’s season 6 finale?

(Obviously, there are some spoilers coming up for what transpired; read on with that in mind.)

The good news about this particular cliffhanger is that there are no lives in jeopardy like there was at the end of season 5. However, there is still a certain degree of danger in terms of Bravo’s future. Jason’s TBI is now public knowledge, as is Ray’s PTS. There is a legitimately good chance that Bravo gets blown up by Command and they never get a chance to operate again in the field.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider about the future, showrunner Spencer Hudnut makes it abundantly clear that there are huge ramifications that come from this ending, plus also the realistic challenges that come with these guys being able to go back out on missions after all of this:

What it does is it kind of tips everything on its head a little bit. But at end of the day, these guys operating, these guys being out in the field is usually the engine of the show. It’s really, can they get back to that? Continuing to push these issues forward is super important to us. So [it’s] finding that balance. But what excites us — the writers and even the actors — is where do we find these guys when we come back and how do we get the band back together or can we even get the band back together moving forward? It allows us to move in new directions and move forward in kind of a fun way.

Of course, we tend to believe that in some form, we’ll continue to see the team out there moving forward. It is largely a question of how it could happen. Oh, we still need to see if there’s a season 7 renewal, but we are cautiously optimistic.

