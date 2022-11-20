Annika season 2 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at PBS?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale on PBS, can you expect an Annika season 2 down the road? Is that something to have hopes for?

Of course, this is the sort of news that we like to have news on far in advance, mostly because it gives us something more to look forward to. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and say the following: 100% there is more of this show coming! The British drama starring Nicola Walker (formerly of Unforgotten fame) will be returning for other episodes down the road, so you don’t have to worry about anything there.

Now, this gets us of course to the next order of business here, and that is figuring out exactly when the next batch of episodes will air. Because PBS’ lineup of British series are often acquired, this is not a situation here where premiere dates are often predictable. The network has a number of shows that they have on their roster and they scale them out throughout the year. In theory, we could see season 2 at some point next fall, but we’re not going to be someone who circles a date in permanent marker right now.

In the end, the most important thing is that Annika continues to have a platform to generate more success for itself, and this is what we rather liked about what we saw from it over the past several weeks. PBS did a good job cultivating a mystery-based lineup with it and another freshman series in Magpie Murders — both of them had an opportunity to air following another show in Miss Scarlet and the Duke that already had a dedicated audience for itself. We certainly wouldn’t mind if multiple shows in here are paired together again down the road.

