Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3 premiere date talk

Following today’s big season 2 finale on PBS, can you expect Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3 at some point in the near future? If you love the British important, let’s just say that there is a LOT of good news to share.

First and foremost, we begin with this: There is another batch of episodes coming! One of the greatest things about the aforementioned network’s lineup of big British shows is that there’s a real sense of continuity across the board with them. A lot of them tend to be around for long stretches of time, and here, the same can 100% be said.

Now, let’s get to the part of the story that could legitimately surprise a lot of people out there: You could be seeing season 3 in a blink of an eye! According to a report from TVLine, the third season will be released on PBS Passport and the MASTERPIECE PBS Prime Video Channel this Thursday a.k.a. Thanksgiving, meaning that there is something more to be thankful for almost right away. (For those of you who prefer to watch on linear television, you will see the show back on January 8, which isn’t that long to wait here, either.)

In general, we do tend to think that the third season will only continue to give you all the good stuff that you’ve enjoyed from the first two batches of episodes. This is a detective drama that manages to feel different, and we give the creative team a lot of credit for that. Just think for a moment about how many of these sort of shows are out there! It can be very much easy to get lost in the shuffle here.

