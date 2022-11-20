Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/20?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We have some news to share within, but let’s just say it is bittersweet.

First things first, let’s go ahead and share the good news: There is going to be another episode coming tonight! It will be starting just a few minutes past the standard start time, so be prepared for that in advance if you are watching it on live TV. Also, be prepared for this to be the last one for a good while. This is the season finale, and Last Week Tonight is capping off its 30-episode batch of episodes for the year. It’s pretty standard that the show would be ending at around this time, as that’s something we tend to see every single year.

What’s something else we tend to get on an annual basis here? Think in terms of a big, crazy send-off where a lot of crazy stuff happens across the board. We’ve seen John blow things up, shoot people with salmon, and do all sorts of other super-weird things. We’ve also seen segments that are a little more sentimental in nature, as well. These finales tend to be a celebration of everything we see throughout the year, and it’s understandable to feel every emotion under the sun while you watch them. In the end, though, you are supposed to laugh.

Before we wrap this piece up, though, let’s go ahead and remind you of when the late-night show will be back on the air — more than likely in February. Just like there’s a tradition as to when the season wraps up, there is also a tradition as to when it begins. We’ve seen both of these time and time again over the years.

What do you want to see on the season 9 finale of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Do you think we’re going to see some big, crazy spectacle to cap things off? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

