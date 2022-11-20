East New York season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A case of corruption?

As you prepare to see East New York season 1 episode 9 on CBS next week, we know there is a lot of stuff to think about here!

First and foremost, we should note that “When Dinosaurs Roamed the Earth” (great title) is going to be the last installment for a good while — it could prove even to be the last one for the calendar year. Luckily, we know that the show will be back in early January, but that won’t make the hiatus feel any less painful to anyone out there.

Want to get a few more details all about what makes this particular story stand out from the pack? Then we suggest that you go ahead and see the full East New York season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“When Dinosaurs Roamed the Earth” – When a retired cop who was planning to go public with claims of corruption dies and it’s initially ruled suicide, a skeptical Haywood directs her team to investigate. Also, Bentley and Quinlan grow closer, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Nov. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

We’re at a pretty exciting point in the story right now, and we mean that mostly in the sense that we have a good sense of who all the main characters are at this point. What that means is that the door is now open to dive a little bit further into who they are outside of the job and what has made them the people they are. This is the sort of stuff that will ensure people keep watching in the long-term. Sure, we know already that East New York has a full-season order, but why stop there? We know there will be demand for a season 2 and understandably so.

Related – Check out some additional news on East New York, including coverage of other episodes

Where do you think the story is going to go on East New York season 1 episode 9?

Are you bummed to be close to a larger hiatus? Share below! Once you do this, stay tuned for some other coverage of the rest of the season. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







