The Equalizer season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Kelly Rowland appears

Just in case you were not excited already for The Equalizer season 3 episode 7 on CBS, we have some more news for you right now. As it turns out, we’re going to have a chance to see Kelly Rowland as a big-name guest star!

One of the things that is rather cool about this show in general is that whether it be thanks to Queen Latifah’s connections or the story itself, there is potential for all sorts of familiar faces to turn up in interesting and/or exciting ways. Here, Rowland is going to stop by in the role of a singer, but there’s also going to be more coming on here than first meets the eye.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Paradise Lost” – After Misty (Kelly Rowland), a superstar singer deciding to retire, receives a terrifying fan letter, her head of security hires McCall to track down the culprit, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Of course, Rowland’s character is probably used to a certain measure of fame and/or fans crossing the line. However, this takes things to yet another level and clearly requires a bit of extra attention. This could prove to be one of the more dangerous missions for McCall just because of the danger present here; also, there’s a chance the person responsible for this fan letter is not altogether stable.

The bad news with this episode is that it could very well be the final one for a good while. The Equalizer is going to have a longer hiatus than most of CBS’ Sunday line up but when it comes back, there could be new episodes the rest of the way until the end of the season.

