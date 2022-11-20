Is The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight, delayed at CBS?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, or are we going to be seeing both this show and also NCIS: Los Angeles delayed due to NFL football?

There are a few different things to get into here, but let’s begin with what we consider to be pretty great news: Both of these shows are on the air! However, they will (along with East New York) be on a little bit later in the evening due to NFL football. The plan right now is for the episodes start start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, but remember that they could be delayed depending on what happens with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. If you don’t care about football at all, you should probably root for a quick blowout more so than either specific team.

Of course, we will have an updates if these episodes are significantly delayed. For now, let’s just give you some information about what to expect.

The Equalizer, “A Time to Kill” – After a teen girl dies from fentanyl-laced pills, a vigilante goes on a killing spree and McCall becomes a suspect, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

East New York, “CompStat Interruptus” – When four party-goers fatally overdose, the 7-4’s investigation is impeded by an ongoing DEA operation, and Haywood turns to Suarez for help. Also, Yenko deals with tension at home, and Sandeford prepares for a date with his ex, Tamika (guest star Luna Lauren Velez), on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Nov. 20 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

NCIS: Los Angeles, “Survival of the Fittest” – When a Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon, the NCIS must track down the person responsible for unleashing it. Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 20 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

All in all, there should be great stuff coming across the board. Let’s hope that you are a little bit prepared for it right now.

What are you excited to see on The Equalizer season 3, NCIS: Los Angeles, and East New York tonight?

