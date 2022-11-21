Severance season 2 premiere date: Why summer makes sense

For everyone out there hoping already to get some more news on Severance season 2, you probably know already that patience is required. Just think already about where we are! Filming has started already for the latest batch of new episodes, but we are months away from it being done. Admittedly, we’re at the point right now where it’s hard to think about too many specifics still so early in the process. We can’t quite into a specific date … or even a suggested one, for that manner.

Yet, we don’t think we are at a spot right now where we can’t speculate about what the future holds, and there are a few different things to consider with that in mind.

First and foremost, let’s dive deeper into the idea of a summer release, shall we? If you have been reading here for a good while, then you know already how we feel about this. It is by far the idea that makes the most sense with this show, just as it is a time that makes sense for the TV landscape next year as a whole.

Let’s frame the situation like this — if you are the folks at Apple TV+, you want to see this show become an even bigger hit in season 2 than it was in season 1, and we think there is absolutely a lot of growth potential here. Just think through some scenarios! Other than maybe The Witcher, we can’t pinpoint a single show next summer that is going to dominate the pop-culture landscape … and even The Witcher will only dominate for a couple of weeks. There is no Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, or Squid Game out there. You don’t have to worry about NFL football, either.

Summer also just makes sense when you think about the fact that Severance season 2 is supposed to wrap production in May. That gives the editors at least a few months to work their magic, which should be more than enough time in the end.

