Dancing with the Stars 31 finale: Was Charli D’Amelio the winner?

Who is the winner of Dancing with the Stars 31? Entering the finale, this was a fairly hard thing to predict.

When you look at the final four in general, you can easily argue that this is one of the best rosters we’ve ever had at the end of a season. There have been years in the past where there is someone who is clearly worse than everyone else left in the running, and we don’t think that this is the case here. Shangela, Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey have all shown themselves to be incredible dancers throughout the season, and you can make a case that any one of them could win.

If you have seen some of our other coverage entering the finale, then you at least have a small sense of where we think some of these people stack up. Of the field, it feels like Charli is probably the best actual dancer, but we know that this show is about so much more than that. Wayne felt like the sentimental favorite all season, especially since he has been a part of our lives as an entertainer longer than Charli has even been alive. Yet, the routines tonight are important when it comes to getting any individual performer over the top.

So what happened? – Both Charli and Gabby got the best scores on the night, and it would be easy to say that one of them would get the Mirrorball. So did that actually happen?

Shangela and Gleb were in fourth place, which isn’t a shock since they had been in danger before. Meanwhile, in third place we saw Wayne … who did not win despite our earlier expectations.

The winner in the end was … Charli and Mark! The social-media star won it and honestly, they deserved it based on their dance quality all season.

