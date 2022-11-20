The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: When will we learn?

We’re a little over a week removed from the finale, and 100% we are now on the long road to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu. Do we know that it’s coming? Absolutely, but signs point to us waiting a long time in order to see it.

How long are we talking? Well, that does feel like a worth subject of conversation right now.

Obviously, so much of when we learn the premiere date for season 6 is going to be based around when the final episodes start and finish production. It’s clear that they will kick off next year, but when? We don’t think a date will be announced until after production wraps, largely because there is no real need to do so beforehand. (It also would put Hulu in a precarious position in the event that the show gets delayed.)

Our thinking, at least for now, is that we’ll get a formal announcement a couple of months before the show returns. Let’s say, for example, that the new season premieres in November 2023. We could learn a date at some point in September. While we can’t sit here and guarantee that Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast will be streaming again next year, we’d be surprised if there is no announcement. We don’t think Hulu would wait longer than early 2024 to premiere the show and with this being the final season (plus also one that sets the stage for The Testaments), it makes sense to promote it as far ahead as you possibly can.

For those who are curious, don’t sit around and think the cast and crew are going to be keeping the secret of a premiere date from everyone. We don’t think they will know it long before anyone else.

When do you think we will learn The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date?

Give us your predictions below! Once you do that, come back for some other insight through the rest of the season. (Photo: Hulu.)

