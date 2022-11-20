Is Interview with the Vampire new tonight on AMC? Season 2 talk

Is Interview with the Vampire new tonight on AMC? After the shocking events of last week’s new installment, we’re sure you are eager to sink your fangs into something more.

Unfortunately, the news we have on that very subject right now is both good and bad. Where do we start? Well, we should go ahead and note that last week was the finale, so there is no installment on the air in a matter of hours. However, this is far from the end of the road for the Anne Rice adaptation; an Interview with the Vampire season 2 is coming!

At the end of the season 1 finale, there were a couple of huge events that we tend to think will set the stage entirely for season 2, no matter when we end up seeing it. First and foremost, we now understand that Lestat is not dead, as Louis could not bring himself to light his body on fire. Meanwhile, Rashid is actually Armand, a powerful vampire who Louis has referred to as a great love. This is a story we desperately need to learn more about in season 2, and we hope that some other updates will start to trickle in over the next few months.

For now, we’re trying our best to hope that new episodes will premiere this fall, but we also recognize that we’re in an era where long hiatuses for certain shows are fairly commonplace. The one thing that may help this one is brevity; season 2 is only eight episodes. In theory, the folks at the network should be able to turn these stories around.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC?

