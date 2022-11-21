Dancing with the Stars 31 finale preview: Who will win?

Tomorrow night on Disney+ the Dancing with the Stars 31 finale is going to be here and with that, it’s time to get into the all-important question. Who is actually going to win this season at the end of the day?

On paper, it feels pretty clear that this is one of the most competitive seasons of the show we’ve ever had. Just remember for a moment that we’ve seen a number of perfect scores, and three out of the final four pairs have never even been in jeopardy. This is a really hard one to predict and yet, we’re still going to do our part here.

Below, you can see where we think the remaining Stars stand going into the finale; just remember, though, that their final routines and their scores could end up having a pretty significant impact on what happens here in the end.

4. Shangela – We’re talking here about the only celebrity of the final four to be in danger. There’s no denying that she’s both an absolute joy and a great dancer, but she’s the clear underdog at this point.

3. Gabby Windey – It probably feels weird to have a Bachelor Nation contestant here given the history of these contestants doing really well on this show. However, Gabby’s got a ton of competition, the franchise has lost some of its popularity, and she’s also competing the same night as the Bachelor in Paradise finale. Of course, the two shows have aired opposite each other all season and she’s been fine.

2. Charli D’Amelio – Now, let’s get controversial. We don’t think it’s up for debate that Charli is the best dancer this season. She is. It also makes sense given her history in competitive dance. She’s got a huge social-media following and that helps her, but are those the same viewers watching Dancing with the Stars?

1. Wayne Brady – Here is where we side with Wayne a little bit over everyone. He’s an outstanding dancer, but he’s also got the most mainstream affection. This is a guy who has been a part of our TV viewing lives for over two decades and he often hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves. This is a chance for so many to give Wayne his flowers.

