Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? At this point, we probably don’t have to tell you there is huge stuff ahead.

Following what we saw on the premiere, here’s what we can tell you: John Dutton is now the Governor of Montana and one of his big, early priorities is going to be quite simple: Doing what he can to preserve his ranch, no matter who stands in his way. He is a driven enough guy to make this happen, but of course there are going to be obstacles … and some of them he won’t see coming. He is not a seasoned politician!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Now, we can tell you that there is a new installment tonight — season 5 episode 3 titled “Tall Drink of Water.” If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it gives you a small sense of what’s coming:

Beth heads to Salt Lake City to take care of unfinished business; a trap is set for Jamie; Kayce makes an important decision for his family.

If there is one storyline we are currently watching out for, it has to be that of Jamie and for good reason. Remember for a moment here that Wes Bentley’s character is being blackmailed like nobody’s business courtesy of Beth, and she is going to do whatever she can to get him to be a puppet for her and John’s interests. However, every man has a breaking point, and we have seen Jamie snap when he’s hit his in the past. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires if he gets to that point again.

Whatever this “trap” is in episode 3, it could bring Jamie closer to that super-dangerous point … even if it won’t end up sending him over the edge. We are still early in the season, so we may not be at a critical point just yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Yellowstone, including more scoop on what lies ahead here

What do you most want to see tonight on Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 when it airs tonight?

Let us know right away in the comments, and come back for some other information. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







