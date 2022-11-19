The Flash season 9 premiere date: Could we not see it until spring?

We don’t exactly think it’s going to be a surprise that we want The Flash season 9 as soon as possible. This is the end of an era, it’s a show that defined superheroes on TV, and the early teases we’ve heard sound pretty darn awesome. The end of season 8 suggested we’d be getting Cobalt Blue, and it does seem as though Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) will be making an appearance.

The only thing that is somewhat of a letdown right now is how quiet things are on the CW end, not that this is some sort of enormous surprise. Think about who we are dealing with here! This is a network that has new ownership, and they really don’t have an investment in The Flash or the Arrowverse as a whole. It’s going to get its final thirteen seasons, but we’re not trying to have any particular expectation for how it is going to be promoted, let alone when it’s going to premiere.

From the outside looking in, let’s just go ahead and say this: We wouldn’t be surprised if it comes back in the spring. Just think about it like this way: We do think there’s a lot of value in every episode airing without a hiatus in between, and the story building up momentum this way. Given that production only started in September, we don’t think season 9 could premiere in January and pull this off without some sort of break in between.

Another bit of evidence we could be waiting that long? The fact that The CW hasn’t announced any midseason premiere dates as of yet. It’s hard to know what to make of that — it could be the new ownership not wanting to rush anything in terms of press releases, or there may just not be any midseason shows coming back in January.

Either way, there’s a chance we could be waiting for a while to see the end of The Flash, and we just hope that it’s worthwhile in the end.

Related – Check out some more updates on The Flash, including the aforementioned Batwoman appearance

When do you think we’re going to see The Flash season 9 premiere, and do you even think that it matters

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







