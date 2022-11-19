Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: What will Netflix want?

We fully recognize that in some ways, we’re jumping the gun when it comes to talking about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date. The show hasn’t been renewed yet! Still, does anyone out there actually think that the karate comedy is getting canceled? We’re talking here about one of Netflix’s most-popular shows, and it has somehow managed to completely revive the popularity of The Karate Kid after decades of being semi-dormant in the mainstream.

So let’s just assume that season 6 is happening. That brings us to the next big question: What is Netflix going to want when it comes to it? What are some of their goals?

The obvious first one is pretty simple: Do whatever you can to ensure that season 6 is watched by a ton of people. We don’t think that’s going to be a challenge. They will likely position season 6 in a spot where it can easily be binged, which means a time period where there isn’t a lot of other competition, and maybe even when teens/young adults are out of school. There’s a reason why the last few seasons premiered when they did!

We also think that for Netflix at this point, they need to indicate what some of the long-term plans are to keep the brand successful. If season 6 is the final one, announce it in advance and give people time to prepare. The same goes for a potential season 7. Also, lean more into nostalgia.

The biggest thing Netflix should want

It may sound silly since The Next Karate Kid was not a successful movie, but they should want Hilary Swank. It’s the last major ace that the series hasn’t pulled, but we know that 1) Swank is currently pregnant and 2) she is working on Alaska Daily. Getting her won’t be an altogether easy thing.

Related – Check out some additional discussions on Cobra Kai right now, including its renewal chances

What do you think Netflix is going to want when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some additional insight all about the future. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







