Outlander season 7 premiere date: Who actually knows it?

So many years into the run of Outlander on Starz, we think a lot of us are pretty darn familiar with the concept of Droughtlander. It’s a long, oft-exhausting period where we’re left to chew on whatever morsels Starz chooses to give us. Some breaks are of course longer than others, with the wait for season 6 serving as a prime example.

In theory, you can make the argument that the wait for season 6 is not going to be anywhere near as bad, all things considered. Sure, season 7 is sixteen episodes and the cast and crew are still filming. However, it makes the most sense for the network to take a page here from season 1 and split it up into two even chunks. If there’s a way to do this that makes sense for the story, why not run with it to the best of your ability?

Given that last season started in late winter the first half of season 7 is already filmed, there’s a case for an announcement sooner rather than later. Whether or not that happens, however, remains to be seen. As a matter of fact, some of the cast and crew may be unaware of it!

One of the funniest things we tend to see within the world of TV is the assumption that actors automatically know what’s going on with a network behind the scenes when rarely they do. At times, they may learn about a premiere date and/or renewal just before viewers on the outside, but often they remain in the dark. Behind the scenes, we tend to think that the #1 focus right now remains trying to make this season awesome, and not so much debating over potential premiere dates. (The art above is for season 6 — we’d love to see season 7 start the first week of March, as well, but that may be too ambitious.)

If there’s anything that the cast may have a little more insight on than fans, it is the potential for a season 8 — and that may not even be a sure thing. They may just be aware of some things due to negotiations.

When do you think we're actually going to get an Outlander season 7 premiere date over at Starz?

