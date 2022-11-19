The Witcher season 3 premiere date: What Netflix will want

As we start to look towards an eventual The Witcher season 3 premiere date over at Netflix, of course there’s a lot we have to think about! Take, for starters, what the streaming service is going to want from the adaptation this time around.

For those of you who aren’t aware, we’ve noted already that the next several months are going to be especially tricky for the streaming service. There is a lot of backlash to Henry Cavill’s departure as Geralt, let alone some criticism of the story so far. (We do feel for Liam Hemsworth, who has been put into a pretty impossible position as this point.) Netflix has to convince people to not only watch season 3, but give the story the rest of the way a chance. That’s not easy and you have to be really choosy with how you promote all of this. Viewers can be discerning, and they certainly don’t want to feel as though they’re being force-fed something.

More so than when they announce a season 3 premiere date (or even when said premiere date is), handling the transition has to be Netflix’s top priority. From there, they also have to tow the line when it comes to appealing to both diehard and casual fans all at once. This is also not an altogether easy thing to do, all things considered.

The goal for season 3 should obviously be to get the most viewers yet, and a summer launch (think July or August) could help to ensure that if there isn’t a lot of competition at that time. Yet, just as much as gaining new viewers, Netflix needs to prioritize, whether it be in trailers, interviews, or other promo material, keeping the people they already have. We’ll see if they can manage to pull that off.

