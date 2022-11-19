Only Murders in the Building season 3: First trailer hopes

At this point, it’s probably clear we’re going to be waiting a good while to see a first-look trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Yet, that won’t stop us from talking about it! There are as few shows as fun or addicting as this one, and we also know that there are a LOT of things worth diving into.

So what are the things that John Hoffman, Steve Martin, and the rest of the producers should focus on moving into this chapter of the story? Let’s go ahead and take a larger look at that…

Of course, it goes without saying that the murder of Ben (Paul Rudd) will probably get top billing in just about any trailer, mostly because it has to. This was the cliffhanger! We need to at least understand who the guy was beyond him 1) being an actor and 2) having a testy relationship with Charles. There’s gotta be a reason for that, right?

Also, the trailer needs to continue emphasizing some of the characters, and helping us to understand more of who they are after the time jump. For example, how solid is Oliver’s personal life, and has Mabel found a solid sense of peace? Have some other celebrities moved into the Arconia, and are some of the old residents still there? We also still need Ben’s case to tie somewhat back to the building; it may seem corny to have every single murder revolve around it somehow, but that’s what makes this show stand out! We don’t want to see it become too similar to every other murder mystery out there.

Alas, we don’t think we’ll see a season 3 trailer until at least the spring; remember that production is not even kicking off until the new year, based on most indications we’ve heard so far.

