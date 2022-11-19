Virgin River season 5 premiere date hopes as filming wraps up

For everyone out there eager to get to the Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix, know this: We’re another step closer!

Per most indications we’d heard entering the week, filming was set to conclude on Thursday or Friday. Most of the cast and crew have been fairly quiet on the subject so far, but star Alexandra Breckenridge did post on her Instagram Stories that she is heading home after filming in Vancouver for the past five months. Go ahead and make of that what you will.

The conclusion of season 5 filming may serve as a signal to a lot of people that we’re getting new episodes soon on the aforementioned streaming service; however, that may depend on your definition of the word “soon.” Personally, we can’t envision a scenario where they are coming in the near future.

So why would Netflix keep us waiting in the wings? For starters, there is still a ton of work to be done behind the scenes here! Just because the cast and crew are done on-set doesn’t mean the episodes are ready, as there is a lengthy editing process required here plus music and a lot of other important things. Since Netflix premieres a full season all at once, everything from the premiere until the finale needs to be done; this takes time, more than you see from a network show.

Our current estimation

Season 5 will probably premiere in June or July. We think there’s a good chance that they will be ready before that point, but this is a series that has worked rather well in that premiere window so far. We see almost no reason why Netflix is going to change that now. Instead, they should focus on promoting the season beforehand and/or potentially ordering a season 6 in advance.

