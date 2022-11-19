Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What should Netflix want?

As we prepare ourselves for some eventual Bridgerton season 3 premiere date news at Netflix, of course we have a lot to think about. We could say the same exact thing about the streaming service, as well.

While it is fair to assume that you’re going to see the period drama return at some point in 2023, there is a lot of nuance that comes with trying to figure that out. Remember that there are so many important decisions that need to be made in terms of the right month, the competition, and also how to set the stage for the show’s future. You don’t want too big of a hiatus between seasons, after all!

As Netflix thinks over their premiere date decision here, we tend to think their top priority is going to be subscriber continuity. By that, we mean mostly that they won’t premiere season 3 too close to another one of their bigger hits. They want to keep people paying for the service as long as possible, as opposed to signing up, watching everything they want in a month, and then leaving. As of right now, we tend to think that Bridgerton will be out after shows like The Witcher and Virgin River, but before Squid Game and Stranger Things. (Those two shows probably won’t be back until 2024, at the earliest.)

Also, we tend to think that Netflix is going to think a lot about spacing out this show and their Queen Charlotte spin-off to the very best of their ability. There is probably a clear recognition here that they can use the former to tide people over for the latter.

Above all else, it’s important to remember this: Netflix wants Bridgerton to succeed. They are going to find the best spot for it, even if the unfortunate reality is that this may not be until the summer or even the fall of next year.

