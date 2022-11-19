Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Does the cast know it?

If you are hungry to learn the Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date at Netflix, go ahead and consider yourselves one of many! Two weeks have passed now since the first half of the season premiered, and of course we still have a lot of different questions about the future. How can we not?

So where do we begin with a discussion about a return date today? We suppose that a good starting-off point is a reminder that the cast and crew are already done with production! Filming wrapped on these episodes a little while back, and we’re now in a spot where the editors and the post-production crew are off somewhere making them perfect. This is a process that takes some time, so don’t expect them to come out any time soon.

Of course, even when the episodes are edited and ready to go, there’s still no guarantee that Netflix will premiere them right away! It’s important to remember here that they will save them for a spot that makes the most sense for their schedule, even if we want them as soon as possible.

Let’s go ahead and get now to the question at the heart of this article: Does the cast even know when the show is coming back for sure? We know that there’s going to be this assumption that they already have all of the information — Luna Blaise even recently tweeted a question about a potential return date, and some people responded as though she already knew. The short answer we can give here is that most of the time, actors don’t know that much more than fans. Even if they have an approximate window, streaming services and networks tend to keep this info close to the vest. It’s also possible Netflix doesn’t have a specific date pinned down as of yet.

Our current prediction

It makes sense that the remainder of season 4 will stream in the summer. It remains to be seen if that is the case, but it is totally what we’re banking on right now.

What do you think that we’re going to get when it comes to a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date?

