American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: Episode count…

As we look towards the future of American Horror Story on FX, it absolutely feels like we’ve got a lot to think about. The network hasn’t presented a lot of specifics as to what the future holds as of yet so instead, we’re left with big question marks … but also room for some glorious speculation on a wide range of different things.

For the sake of this article, what we do want to focus on here is pretty simple, but also important: How many episodes are we getting of the next chapter? Are we going to have a lot of great stuff around the bend?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

We know that on the surface, it’s going to be pretty easy to just say that we’re going to get ten episodes just because that is “standard.” However, that is not necessarily the case. 1984, for example, only ran for nine episodes. Cult, meanwhile, went the other way and had 11. There was an era where this show was doing 12 and 13-episode seasons, but we think that this is a way of the past at this point.

For the time being, we’d say to expect ten, but also expect flexibility on the part of FX. We don’t think that they are going to force the Ryan Murphy series to fit a certain number just for the sake of doing so. They will most likely let the story dictate the episode count, which really should be how things work in a perfect TV world.

With the super-secretive nature of this franchise, don’t be surprised if we are waiting until next summer to learn a whole lot more about what’s coming, from the story to the episode count. Heck, it’s possible you could be stuck waiting even longer than that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story, including the recent NYC finale

How many episodes do you think we’re going to get moving into American Horror Story season 12?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other news. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







