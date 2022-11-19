Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7: Where are the specifics?

If you find yourselves super-curious to learn more about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7, we more than understand. How can you not be? The CBS show is the most-watched on the night for a reason, and we tend to think that it could hold on to this title for a good while.

It is the show’s enormous popularity that makes the promo strategy for it a little more of a mystery. There is so much the network could do here but, in the end, they choose not to! Or, to be specific, they never showcase a promo more than a week out of the next episode airing. This is one of the reasons why you did not see a specific one for episode 7 last night. (Instead, it was just a generic highlight reel and a reminder that the show is coming back in two weeks.)

Even without a super-specific promo, you can probably make a few assumptions here as to what is coming. You’ll see some sort of moral dilemma that Frank has to figure out and beyond that, a difficult case for Danny and Baez. The storyline that most has the new-car smell to it right now is Jamie’s, and that is largely because of his work as field intelligence sergeant. This is someone who takes on a difficult and thankless job, and there is more to explore here when it comes to how the family reacts to what he does.

In general, we do tend to think that there’s room for some great stuff stories moving through not just episode 7, but the rest of this season. We’re not even close to the halfway point yet, so buckle up!

