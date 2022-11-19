Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

If you did not know already, we at least have a slight sense of when Perry Mason season 2 is going to premiere on HBO: This February. The network already confirmed that!

Yet, ever since then, they haven’t said a whole lot else and we’re left with one major question: Why? Is there any one reason why they continue to be so secretive? From everything we can gather the first season was a reasonable success, so they certainly should want more news out there as soon as they possibly can.

If we were to dive into HBO’s thought process right now, we don’t personally think they are totally in the dark about when in February they want to bring the show back. They’ve probably settled on a date already! We just tend to think that in general, the network likes to promote only a few things at a time. The #1 priority right now seems to be His Dark Materials, which is coming out early next month. If Perry Mason returns on Mondays (which is what we personally expect), they may wait until after the fantasy epic premieres to start setting the stage for it. If this turns out to be a Sunday show, meanwhile, they could wait even longer and promote it more around the launch of The Last of Us, which is starting in January.

No matter when we end up actually seeing Matthew Rhys and the rest of the cast again, we mostly just hope that the show doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. After all, that could be an easy thing to happen when you consider 1) the sheer amount of programming that is out there and 2) detective / private investigator shows aren’t always the flashiest of shows. Still, season 1 here was a visual marvel and brought a whole new life to this character; we want season 2 to get a similar sort of spotlight.

