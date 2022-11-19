Severance season 2 premiere date: What is Apple TV+ hoping for?

Severance season 2 is going to be a huge feather in the cap of Apple TV+. At this point, that is abundantly clear. The Adam Scott series has quickly become a pop-culture institution and it has a dedicated audience ready and eager to theorize about what lies ahead.

Unfortunately, a number of these people are also very well-aware at this point that they will be waiting for a while. Filming has only been going on for a matter of weeks at this point, and all indications are that the cast and crew won’t wrap things up until May. In other words, a TON of patience is going to be required, especially since we tend to think producers are going to be cryptic through this whole process. (Why wouldn’t they be?)

So while Apple TV+ may not need to make a decision on a season 2 premiere date for a long time, we absolutely feel confident that they are already thinking about this. What we want to try and figure out here is actually rather simple: What executives at the streaming service are hoping to get out of these upcoming episodes.

First and foremost, it goes without saying that they want this season to be a hit, and they are interested in getting as many people as possible to watch. It’s one of the reasons why they seem fine with a long wait until season 2. It’s something they can afford, and they know that the quality has to be there.

Financially, we tend to think that the streaming service is also going to plan Severance out in a way where people either subscribe to the service to watch it, or stick around if they already have it. They aren’t going to air this at the same time as all of their other hits, since that undercuts how long people stick around. It is this, plus the lengthy production schedule, that make us think we won’t see the show back until at least mid-summer. It could even be later in the season / early fall if there’s a real push to ensure it does not air simultaneously to The Morning Show, which we think will be back mid-spring.

What do you think Apple TV+ wants when it comes to Severance season 2?

