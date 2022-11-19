The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Apple TV+ hopes

The Morning Show season 3 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ in the future — that is 100% confirmed. Production is currently underway! There is a ton of great stuff to look forward to, and it really comes down to when the aforementioned streaming service wants to start handing out some more info.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and pose a very important question: What does Apple really want when it comes to this season, especially when it comes to its premiere? The answer to this is perhaps a little bit more complicated than it would first seem.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. The streamer wants this season to be great. The Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series already has a dedicated following and awards recognition, but can you keep some of that going? Obviously, a good bit of it is easier said than done when the dust actually settles.

What they should want from the show beyond all of that is to find a premiere date window that accomplishes a big, fundamental goal: Get new subscribers, or at the very least retain some who were thinking about dropping the service. (Given a recent price increase, a lot of people are facing tough decisions with some of this stuff.) This is one of the reasons why we wouldn’t be shocked if The Morning Show doesn’t air at the same time as Ted Lasso or if it does, they only air new episodes simultaneously for a few weeks. We tend to think their goal would be to have subscribers stay from the start of the Jason Sudeikis comedy all the way to the premiere of Severance season 2, which will likely premiere after the other two aforementioned shows.

Given where The Morning Show is right now in production, we’re hoping for a date in mid-to-late spring; we’ll have to wait and see if Apple opts to go with this or not. (They may need to for the sake of 2023 Emmy eligibility.)

