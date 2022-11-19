Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Will spin-off impact it?

Stranger Things 5 is going to be coming to Netflix down the road, though we know already it won’t be in the near future … or anything close to it. Production is not underway on the final batch of episodes and odds are, it won’t be kicking off until the new year.

As you would imagine, almost everything is going to be hush-hush on the end of the road … which is precisely what the streaming service wants. This is one of the most important shows in the company’s short history, and we imagine that they are going to be implementing whatever means they can in order to keep things under wraps. The writers have been hard at work, and that’s all that we can say right now.

Moving forward, there’s obviously a lot to think about with this particular story, but we can’t just think about Stranger Things proper. Remember the spin-off that’s coming down the road? The Duffer Brothers have shared some super-vague teases about it but in the end, they are keeping a lot of information under wraps. We’re not here to speculate too much on it; rather, we just want to consider the idea that this show could end up somehow dictating what happens when it comes to the final season of Stranger Things itself.

Could the flagship show be delayed to make sure there isn’t that much of a break between it and the spin-off? It’s a fair thing to wonder, but we’d honestly be surprised if that happens. Once filming gets underway on the final season of the flagship show, the creative team can already start thinking about the spin-off. Given that fans of this world are used to super-long hiatuses, we don’t think they will mind waiting a while for a new show after the fact.

Who knows? If the spin-off is smaller in scale and has a lower budget, there may not even be that much of a break in the end…

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Stranger Things, including other updates on the future

Do you think that the Stranger Things 5 premiere date on Netflix will be impacted by the spin-off?

Share your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates over the rest of the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







