NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Will David Kessler return?

As we dive further into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 on CBS, isn’t this the perfect time to have a David Kessler conversation?

When you think about a lot of the notable foes we’ve seen on the series over the years, it feels clear that he’s near the top of the list. For starters, he’s a total creepshot. He’s obsessed with Kensi Blye, super-dangerous, and we tend to think that he is somewhere, plotting his next move. He needs her attention to thrive, so we have a hard time thinking that he’s just off the radar somewhere.

Yet, the writers are certainly taking their time bringing this guy back, and it’s even more surprising given that Frank Military (who plays this character) is involved on the show behind the scenes. Speaking to TVLine, Daniela Ruah did indicate recently that she would like to see the character return to the story at some point:

“I haven’t received any information regarding his return or anything, but I really hope he does. That’s a storyline that we should definitely tie up, and also, I just really want to work with Frank in front of the camera again.”

While we don’t think Kensi the character has any interest in seeing this guy again, we gotta remember that actors love to be able to take on some of these challenges. Kessler tests Kensi like no one else, and there would be even higher stakes behind his return at this point. After all, she is a mother now to Rosa and with that, she both has more to protect and more to lose. If she even catches a whiff that this guy is on his way back, you have to imagine she’ll go into overdrive in order to stop him for good.

