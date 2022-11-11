NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles crossover details!

For everyone out there super-eager to get some more details (finally!) on the upcoming NCIS universe crossover event, consider us thrilled to help.

Today, the folks over at CBS confirmed that on Monday, January 2, you are going to see all three shows in the franchise (NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles) air on the same night starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and also in that order. The flagship team will pass the baton to Hawaii, and then the LA crew will finish the job. Multiple cast members will jump around to various shows, and there is meant to be a unified story thread tying all of them together.

The network also revealed the official logo for the crossover event above, and you can check out now the full synopsis for it:

The NCISverse crossover will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman. Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

This is going to be one of those stories that gives you a chance to learn a little bit more about all of these agents — this professor may actually be one of the few threads tying all of the agents together. One of the other ones could have been Gibbs, since we know that he helped Tennant become a part of NCIS in the past, but there’s no evidence of a Mark Harmon appearance coming.

If you love all three of these shows, consider this event a bit of wish fulfillment!

