Central Park season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 3 finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a Central Park season 4 down the road? Or, are we officially at the end?

It goes without saying, but there are a lot of people out there who are going to want more of this show. Why wouldn’t they? Central Park has a pretty big following with fans and critics alike, and it does enough to stand out amidst what is a pretty darn crowded field of animated shows. In the streaming era, these shows are so much more present than they were once upon a time.

Unfortunately, for the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future. Are we hopeful? Sure, but Apple (like most other streamers out there) can be fairly tough to read. They don’t have much of an incentive to release information in advance and with that in mind, they are going to keep a lot of cards close to the vest until it’s time for an announcement.

For the time being, we are reasonably optimistic that there is going to be more of the show, but it is worth noting that you’ll be waiting for a while to see more of it. It takes a long time to produce an animated series like this, and that is partially why we are surprised that there isn’t any other information out there about it yet. In a perfect world, we’ll still get installments at some point in 2023, but it could be months before further information comes out.

How do you ensure the series comes back?

There are of course no guarantees, but our suggestion right now is simple: Watch the finale and encourage everyone you know to do the same! This episode is incredibly important, since it is a way to signal to Apple that there is a demand for more.

Do you want to see a Central Park season 4 renewal at Apple TV+?

What do you think could be coming up story-wise?

