Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For those of you who are excited for Call the Midwife season 12 to premiere on BBC One and PBS, we’re another step closer to it!

In a post on Twitter today, the official account for the series 100% confirmed that production is done for the upcoming season, which will of course kick off with a Christmas Special. If you have watched this show over the years, then you have a good sense already of what’s going to be coming up from start to finish. This is going to be a chance to see some heartfelt, emotional stories of mothers and mothers-to-be. Also, we of course tend to think that we’re going to get some great personal stuff for Trixie and some of the other midwives, as well.

So when will this upcoming batch of episodes premiere? Odds are, you’ll be waiting for at least a little while. Following the Christmas Special, our personal expectation is that we will see season 12 premiere on BBC One at some point in January. That is what we have seen the vast majority of the time. Unfortunately, viewers in America will have to wait a little while longer; the earliest we’d anticipate it on PBS is at some point in the spring.

Rest assured that this season will contain everything you love about the story and then some, and it’s also not going to be the end of the road for Nonnatus in the slightest. The BBC has already renewed Call the Midwife through season 13, and who knows? It could easily go beyond that when you consider the immense global following that it has. This is one of those period dramas that somehow feels relatable, even now in the present day.

