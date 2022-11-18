Dancing with the Stars 31 finale spoilers for Gabby Windey, top 4

Are you ready for the epic Dancing with the Stars 31 finale? Come Monday night on Disney+, the epic event will officially start streaming.

There are only four celebrities left competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, Shangela, and Charli D’Amelio. All of them have shown a real knack for performing in the ballroom, and this episode will be the biggest test yet. Not only do that have to win over the judges, but they have to make one final pitch to viewers at home that they are worthy of their votes.

So what are the remaining stars going to perform over the course of the night? Well, they are each tasked with doing a “redemption” routine to something they did earlier in the season, plus also the iconic freestyle that will show the totality of everything they can do.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: redemption quickstep chosen by Len Goodman “([Your Love Keeps Lifting Me] Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson); freestyle (“Get Up” by Ciara feat. Chamillionaire and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: redemption jive chosen by Carrie Ann Inaba (“Grown” by Little Mix); freestyle (“Us Again” by Pinar Toprak)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: redemption quickstep chosen by Bruno Tonioli (“Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante); freestyle (“Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: redemption cha-cha chosen by Derek Hough (“I Like It [Like That]” by Pete Rodriguez); “Cell Block Tango” (from “Chicago”)

Who is set up the best to win?

In terms of pure dance ability, there’s no denying how fantastic Charli is. If you’re voting based solely on that, she’s likely the champ.

With this being said, Gabby probably has the coolest premise for her freestyle, and Wayne arguably has the biggest mainstream audience of anyone. Our #1 concern for him is that he’s stretched pretty thin right now with this show, hosting the AMAs, and some other stuff. Will he have the time needed to rehearse?

