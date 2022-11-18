Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 spoilers: A look at JJ’s story

Are you excited for the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1? We know that it is going to be here in just under a week! This revival has been long anticipated, and for good reason — despite being a pretty-dark drama bout dangerous people, we know that viewers also take comfort in a lot of what they see from the BAU. It may allow them to better understand that people are looking out for them, and there is something to be cherished with that.

Of course, some of your favorite characters are not going to be starting off the season in the best place — some will be dealing with tremendous pain and struggle. Some others will just be exhausted, and that includes a fan favorite in JJ.

Speaking in a new interview interview with TVLine all about what the future holds, here is some of what AJ Cook herself had to say about her story:

“We pick her up exhausted, like most working moms, like everyone was through [the global health crisis] and the lockdown … he’s overextended at work, she’s overextended at home.”

In setting the story in the aftermath of the lockdown, Criminal Minds is going to take advantage of an opportunity to be more topical than ever before. With it shifting over to a new streaming venue in Paramount+, we also tend to think that it’s going to be more intense and perhaps even darker. We don’t think that it will morph into a totally different show, but the new home could allow it license to do at least a few things that it hasn’t had an opportunity to before.

