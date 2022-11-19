Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: When will we know?

As so many of you out there are acutely aware of at the moment, we’re in the midst of quite the waiting game for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date.

Also, we’ve learned recently we’re not the only people dealing with this. If you missed our recent story on the subject, not even Michael Rainey Jr. is aware at the moment of when the show is coming back. That may sound a little bit weird, but it’s a reminder of the difference between on-air talent and the people running things behind the scenes at the network.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

When the dust finally settles here, it’s important to remember that Starz executives are the people in control at the moment, and they will determine when this show actually comes back on the air. They may have a number possible times circled; or, they could even have a specific date and are keeping it close to the vest at the moment.

So is there a specific time in which the cast gets clued in? Sure, and it may be pretty close to when we all learn on the outside. It does make sense that everyone gets the news early enough so the cast can go all-out in trying to support it. That’s especially important for people like Rainey and Gianni Paolo, who both have an extended online presence and also a popular podcast. You gotta take advantage of the promotional opportunities you have. At some point after they learn, we should get the news. (We’re hoping by at least next month, the actors will know — fingers crossed.)

At the end of the day, we have to remember that even though the cast and crew all film a show like this and put their all into it, they can’t control when it airs, how it airs (hence the hiatuses we get sometimes), and whatever the long-term future is. There are rumors already that Ghost season 4 is coming, but we want to wait for an official announcement here first…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost, including more on the future

When do you think we, the public, will actually learn the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

Let us know in the attached comments! We will have more updates through the rest of the hiatus. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







