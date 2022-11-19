Magnum PI season 5: How it could set up season 6

We’re still a few months away from Magnum PI season 5, but that isn’t going to stop us from discussing the future. For the sake of this article, we mean in particular the long-term future.

As so many of you out there know already, the Jay Hernandez series already has a two-season order over at its new network home in NBC. Isn’t that exciting? Even if each season is only ten episodes, it’s pretty rare that any TV show in this era can sit back and be comfortable, knowing that there will be an opportunity for them to come back for more down the road.

Creatively, we’re sure there is a great advantage to knowing that you’ve got this additional season down the road — there is no pressure to end season 5 in some neat or tidy way. Don’t be shocked if there is some enormous, Earth-shattering cliffhanger at the end of season 5 that leaves you screaming at the TV. Of course, we can’t confirm anything, but you know that you’ll be around to tell the story on the other side of it. We’re sure there are at least discussions about that!

The hard thing about a big cliffhanger like this is in theory, you’ll be waiting for a really long time to see what’s coming after the fact … but that may not necessarily be the case. Conventional wisdom would suggest that season 6 would not premiere until winter 2024 and NBC would keep the show in the same timeslot. However, could that change? If the ratings for season 5 blow away expectations, we could see them premiering season 6 in the fall, and from there, leaving the door open for more episodes down the road. It’s absolutely something to think about, and this is why it is SO important that everyone out there chooses to check the show out live or after the fact on Peacock. The more revenue the series generates in a short period of time, the more promising the future will be.

Remember, season 5 premieres on Sunday, February 19.

How do you think Magnum PI season 5 could set up season 6, both creatively and in terms of the schedule?

