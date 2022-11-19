Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Kayce, Monica’s future

As we get ourselves set up for Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on the Paramount Network tomorrow night, of course there’s a lot to prepare for.

Take, for example, the complicated future for Kayce and Monica. It is 100% understandable to be concerned for their future, largely because of the vision Luke Grimes’ character had at the end of season 4. This is a man who is living in two different worlds, and we know that John, Beth, and plenty of others will try to pull him back towards the ranch. Whether or not he actually goes this route, however, remains to be seen.

Of course, Kayce does also have a big reason to be removed from the ranch entirely right now: The personal trauma he and his wife endured in the two-part premiere. They lost their unborn baby after the car accident, and he is going to need to grieve with her. We know that this sort of pain can push people apart, but that’s not going to be what happens here. Instead, it could end up bringing them closer together.

In speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is what Luke Grimes himself had to say on this subject:

“Normally, these big events have seemed to push them apart and send them to their corners. Obviously, in the first season, they truly separated. But I think that this is the first time you actually see them get closer to deal with the trauma.”

Does this make us more optimistic about their short-term future? Absolutely, and we hope that it also leads to some bigger stuff down the road. Of course, you also can’t assume that the Duttons will just accept that he’s going to be away from the ranch forever. There will be tension and it’s best to prepare for that now.

