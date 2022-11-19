The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 run time: How long will it be?

In just over twenty-four hours, you’re going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 arrive on HBO and, of course, there is a lot to be excited for there! This is a show that has already ventured down some crazy roads, and we tend to think that the best could still be to come.

So is the network going to give Mike White and the cast plenty of time to tell some of these stories? Let’s just say that this weekend’s “In the Sandbox” will be extended, even if it is by only a small handful of minutes. Per the official guide, it is going to run for 63 minutes overall, and we can already make some bold predictions as to what lies ahead.

From our vantage point, the story of Ethan and Harper is the most fascinating. After all, they are the most “ordinary” of characters on the show, and by that we mean people who do not come from some extraordinary amount of wealth. They have reasonably humble beginnings, and you get to see that reflected through a lot of how they relate to the hotel and the other guests. Unfortunately, you can see Cameron and Daphne influencing them already and/or making them question their marriage and the parameters that exist within it. If trust gets broken down here, do Ethan and Harper go totally off the rails?

Meanwhile, Lucia this weekend could start to wonder if she has sent Mia down a path that isn’t in line with who she is, and we could see Albie find a certain measure of heartbreak. He is clearly into Portia, but is Portia really that into him? We’ve already seen some evidence that she’s looking elsewhere for some companionship, and that could continue over the course of this hour.

Remember through all of this that someone’s gotta die eventually; it just remains to be seen who that someone is.

