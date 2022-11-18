SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Goodbye, Clay

As many of you out there likely know at this point, SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 is coming to Paramount+ over the weekend. What can you expect?

Well, it feels in advance like there are two very different but important things at work here. First and foremost, there is the dangerous mission going on overseas, one that could very well stop Bravo in its cracks forever. The unit has been in danger for most of the season, and in a number of different ways. At this point, we still can’t sit here and say that they’re going to be together for a season 7 or that long-discussed movie.

Most of the action within this finale is going to revolve around the mission, and what we are anticipating is that over time, it will shift gears and transition into something a little bit different: A few moments of remembrance following the death of Clay Spenser. His death has rattled Bravo to their core, really to the point where there were understandable questions as to whether or not they would be able to operate in the immediate future.

At the end of this episode, it feels like there will be a proper funeral for Clay, and a chance for everyone to reflect. His death could play a big role in what Jason, Ray, and Sonny decide to do with their future. They will want to honor him in some way, and the entire military community does tend to come together in times like this.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

We certainly think that it’s possible! With that being said, SEAL Team is not the sort of show that is going to repeat itself solely for the sake of shock value. There could be a tease as to what season 7 or the movie looks like, but it most likely will look and feel different from what we saw in season 6.

