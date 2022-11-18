NCIS season 20: Sean Murray’s new crossover tease

We know that there is a new NCIS episode coming to CBS this Monday, but for the sake of this article, we are looking far ahead.

At this point, you may very well know that there is an epic crossover event coming on January 2. We even know a few details all about it! The three different teams are going to come together to help solve what happened to a professor so many of them had earlier on in their lives. NCIS will bleed into Los Angeles and then Hawaii, and it should prove really fun to get all three shows over the course of one night.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

Because of the magnitude of this event, we anticipate the folks at the network keeping things relatively under wraps. We’ll take whatever small tease that we can get, and that includes the latest good stuff from Sean Murray.

If you head over to the actor’s official Instagram, you can see a new image featuring him alongside so many other iconic cast members including LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Chris O’Donnell, and Gary Cole. We tend to think that this is something that a lot of actors had a good time doing. When you’ve been on a show like this for so many years, you probably relish the chance to do something a little bit different. All of these people certainly know each other thanks to various press events, but working together is a little bit different.

We also tend to think that everyone involved in this crossover is probably embracing the moment to the best of their ability. There is no guarantee that there’s going to be another one, especially since the future of NCIS: LA in particular seems unclear. If it does turn out to be the final season of that show, let’s just be happy we’re getting something like this first.

Related – Check out more insight on NCIS, including a few other details on what will be coming this Monday

Do you have any big predictions when it comes to the NCIS season 20 crossover event?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for more news you do not want to miss moving forward. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







