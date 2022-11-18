Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9: A Rollins, Carisi wedding?

There is a chance that you heard already that Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9 was going to be the end for Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. Yet, there’s still a part of her final episode that could catch almost ALL of us by surprise.

Based on the promo that we saw tonight following episode 8, it looks like Rollins and Carisi could be getting married before her big farewell! This is certainly a moment that plenty a ‘shipper has been wanting for a while, though it also feels like it’s coming somewhat out of left field. Still, if you want to come up with a worthy send-off to Amanda that leaves the door open for a return, isn’t this one of the best ways to do that?

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, there are more questions we’re left to think about here. Take, for starters, if we’re just going to see Carisi moving forward and not Amanda, if the two are in fact married. How weird would that be? She’d still be a part of the world, but not seen on-screen.

As for why the character would want to leave SVU in the first place, that was explained in part tonight: She has a chance to get into a whole new career as a professor, someone who could teach forensic psychology and inspire the next generation of crimefighter. There is something full-circle about this, as it will allow the character a chance to pay things forward to the next generation.

Hopefully, some more details about this episode will come out over the next several days; we want this to 100% be a celebration of Rollins’ time on the show, but we gotta admit that we’re still sad this is happening in the first place.

