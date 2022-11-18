Yellowstone season 5: Do ratings hint at early season 6 renewal?

Even though we’re just one week into Yellowstone season 5, we don’t tend to think it’s too early to discuss a season 6 renewal. After all, there is so much to be excited for in terms of the series’ success!

In case you haven’t heard some of the news on that as of yet, let’s go ahead and get into it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-episode premiere managed to bring in 12.1 million live+same-day viewers. That number is almost unheard of for any show in 2022, let alone one that airs on cable. This is a series that has slowly built up an audience season season 1, and has now established itself as a cultural cornerstone and one that could be on the air for many years to come. That is, provided that a couple of conditions are met.

There are a couple of things that we should specifically say when it comes to this show, and it begins with this: Taylor Sheridan will decide how long it lasts more than anyone else. We tend to think Paramount Network would love to have it around for many years to come, but they aren’t the only ones with a say on this. Sheridan has noted in the past that he does not intend for this to be one of those series that lasts for ten or twelve years. At this point, we may be closer to the end than the beginning.

There is, of course, another question here when it comes to Kevin Costner’s own interest in the long-term. This is a guy who is still working on other projects and is directing a movie; because of this, you have to wonder when he’d be interested in moving on.

So, for now, we’re cautiously optimistic that there will be more, given that no one has ever said that season 5 will be the final one. Yet, we’re also going to go through the next several months knowing full well that there are no guarantees. This is a show that could end at any time and we have to be prepared for that.

Do you think that we’re going to be getting a Yellowstone season 6 down the road?

