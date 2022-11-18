Fire Country season 1 episode 7 return date: ‘Happy to Help’

Following tonight’s new episode on CBS, do you want to know a little bit more about Fire Country season 1 episode 7? We know there’s a lot to look forward to!

First and foremost, though, we really should start by sharing some of the bad news that you will, alas, be waiting for a good while. Because of Black Friday night week, the series will be temporarily off the air. The plan is for it to return on Friday, December 2 with a story titled “Happy to Help.” This is going to be one where Bode and the rest of the crew do their part to help even when they are being judged and potentially falsely accused. We know that in general, there are people out there who love to make assumptions based solely on who people are. Yet, we don’t think that Max Thieriot’s character should be defined by his incarceration, or by anything else that has happened to him, either.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Happy to Help” – Bode’s crew is accused of stealing a designer watch from a fire mop up, and the crew responds to a high-stakes call about an extremely dangerous gas leak, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is this going to be the last episode of the year? It doesn’t seem like it. Most evidence points to there being at least one more installment on December 9 and after that point, the show will be off the air until January. There is some big stuff coming with Fire Country in the new year, especially when it comes to a special airing coming after the AFC Championship Game. It’s a sign of just how much faith this network has in the series, and fingers crossed that it could lead to a season 2 down the road!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country, including other insight on the future

What are you excited to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Come back later, as we will have other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







