Shark Tank preview: Boarderie, Legacy Shave, ActionGlow, FRSH

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to see Boarderie, Legacy Shave, ActionGlow, and FRSH enter the Tank with big dreams. It goes without saying, but all of them are hoping to get a deal to advance their business to the next level.

So what can we say about them in advance? Well, let’s go ahead and start off by sharing the official synopsis — below that, you can get more info on the products with individual links, just in case you are hoping to learn more.

First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from West Palm Beach, Florida, who guarantee their artisan cheese and charcuterie board delivery business will impress and be the perfect gift for any event. Entrepreneurs from Los Angeles present their subscription-based product line designed to keep cars fresh and vibe while one drives; while brothers with an affinity for action sports from Traverse, Michigan, hope to lead the way with their stylish lighting kit for sporting equipment designed to keep people safe at night. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, who offers the ultimate shaving experience with his all-in-one solution designed to refresh and enhance all shaving needs.

Boarderie – This feels like a really smart idea — we’ve never taken the time to put together a Charcuterie board, but it feels like an insane amount of work. This simplifies the process and offers meats, cheeses, and all sorts of other good stuff pre-arranged, to make it so much easier to plan your next party.

Legacy Shave – The idea here is to give you that old-school feel of visiting a barbershop, while also presenting a modern-day twist on a shave brush. The entire company is set up to provide a premium grooming experience for men, and they’re positioned to do that with a very classic, sophisticated branding.

FRSH – Looking to up your air freshener game? This company is designed with the sole purpose of doing just that, getting rid of the old classic trees that you hang in the car. These are designed to be cool, slick, and also come in a wide variety of scents.

ActionGlow – Finally, we come to a company that is out to individualize whatever you are doing within the world of extreme sports. They provide LED light systems that you can connect to snowboards, skis, bikes, and a whole lot more. They make you far more visible to others, and also make you look cool at the same time.

