Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU; how will Rollins leave?

The news is already out there that Kelli Giddish will be leaving Law & Order: SVU a little bit later this year. As a matter of fact, it has been confirmed already that the December 8 installment will be her final one as a series regular.

We know that there is going to be a lot to say about Giddish and Amanda Rollins then, but we also don’t want to forget about precisely what we are seeing tonight. This episode could start to offer some hints as to how the character is leaving SVU, and there is a lot to be said about that.

For a good while now, there have only been two things we really wanted from this departure: That Rollins still be alive, and that the show really honor this character on the way out. This is not a departure that most of the fans wanted, and we certainly don’t get the sense that Kelli wanted to leave, either. This was a decision made at the top, and everyone from the showrunner to the writers to the cast have to grapple with what is in front of them. That means a painful goodbye, but we do still hope that the door will be left open for something more a little later on down the road.

Here’s what we saw tonight – Carisi approached Rollins with a potential job that could be sent over her way — teaching forensic psychology. This is an opportunity to do something different, and finally get that change that she’s been hoping to have for quite some time.

Based on what we saw in the promo, it does appear as though Rollins is going to be leaving … but she could be having a particularly special moment with Carisi first…

Related – Be sure to see the latest news on Law & Order: SVU, including more of what the long-term future will hold

Are you still sad about the news that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU?

Be sure to share right now in the comments; after you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







